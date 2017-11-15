/Unitedbank
Aldora expanding, adding 106 jobs, spending $9 million

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Wednesday, November 15. 2017
Continental announced Wednesday it will relocate current operations in Porterdale, Ga. to the Aldora plant here in Lamar County at the end of 2018. Porterdale employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to the local plant or, if eligible, retire.

In the interim, the company will spend $9 million to modernize equipment and improve efficiencies and production here. The local plant, which now employs just over 200, will add an additional 106 jobs.

The Aldora plant opened in 1888 as a cotton mill. It began producing tire cord in the early 1920s and was purchased by Continental in 1986. The plant produces tire cord fabric used in Continental and General brand passenger and light truck tires.
