Mr. Lloyd Wesley Sullivan

Friday, November 17. 2017
Mr. Lloyd Wesley Sullivan, 52, of 207 Hannah Court transitioned on Nov. 12, 2017 at Upson Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Rev. James E. Smith will officiate and interment will be held in O’Neal Cemetery. He is survived by his wife: Mrs. Tammy W. Sullivan of Barnesville; his mother: Ms. Alice Clemons; three daughters: Ms. Fiona Washington, Ms. Jaquita Johnson both of Forsyth, and Ms. Ashlyn Sullivan of Barnesville; one son: Mr. Morishio Webb of Barnesville; seven granddaughters: Ja’ Liyah, Angel, Neveah, Layla, Jourdyn, Journey, of Forsyth and Kenadie of Barnesville; one grandson: TravisJr., Forsyth; mother in-law: Martha Webb; sister-in-law: Priscilla Watkins; four brother-in-laws: Marco (Christina) Watkins, Robert Watson, Larry Webb, and Timothy Webb; two nephews: Mr. Nicholas Brown, Mr. Colby Brown; niece: Latoya Grier; two special friends: Mr. John Philpot and Lafonda Phinazee. A host of family and dear friends whom all will cherish and miss his presence.

Trice Funeral, Inc. of Barnesville is in charge of all professional service.
