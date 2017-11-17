Mr. David Augustus Lee Taylor, age 89, of Barnesville, passed away Nov.15, 2017, at his home.
He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, son of the late Dewey Lee Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Reeves Taylor. David was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Human Resources Manager for Swift and Company in Calif., and retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections in Jackson. He was a member of Milner Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Leta O. Taylor, daughter, Cynthia Ann Taylor and son, David L. Taylor.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: John E. and Patty Taylor of Sprague, Wash.; daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and James DeNatale of North Bend, Ore.; daughter-in-law: Jennifer Taylor of Barnesville; grandchildren and their spouses: Angela and Glenn Dyal of Eagle Lake, Fla., Andrea and Judson Simmons of Barnesville, Michael and Carol Taylor of Barnesville, David A. DeNatale of North Bend, Ore., Jym and Sherri DeNatale of Anaheim, Cailf., Brooke and Jon Overstreet of Sprague, Wash.; thirteen great-grand-children; sister: Marybeth Adams of South Gate, Cailf.; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m., at Milner Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Ross officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.