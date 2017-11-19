Downtown Barnesville is now home to a giant Christmas tree that is over 40 feet tall, thanks to chamber of commerce head honcho Christopher Deraney.
The tree was moved from Jack Knowles' home on Old Hwy. 41 to downtown Saturday and will be decorated for the annual Illumination Celebration Wednesday and the Christmas season.
Deraney's childhood friend Josh Nickell donated his company's truck and labor to move the tree. He also did all the drone work for the video inside this all access post. Deraney edited the video and his brother, Joh, built the massive base for the tree.
City public works personnel were also heavily involved.
Plus size Christmas tree arrives downtown (video)
