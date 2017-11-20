Mr. Hubert Bruce Andrews, age 62, of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He was born on Wednesday, April 27, 1955 to Roosevelt Talmadge “R.T” Andrews and Lois Annette Martin Andrews. Bruce was also preceded in death by his twin sisters, Nanette & Janette Andrews. He was a member of Arnco Baptist Church of Newnan and was a retired life insurance agent with Liberty National Life Insurance. Bruce loved to fish & garden and study his Bible.
He is survived by his wife, Debbi Melton Andrews; children, Aaron Brett Andrews and Ciara Ann Andrews; grandchildren, Makiyah Ann Soulack, Melody Cheyanne Smith, Graysyn William Andrews, and Kinsley Erynn Andrews; parents, R.T. & Annette Andrews; brothers, Randy M. Andrews and Jonathan David Andrews & Kay Andrews; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Bruce Andrews will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in Breedlove Memorial Chapel. Reverend Cris Magness and Reverend Tim Stitcher will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friend visited the family on Monday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 p.m. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Andrews family.
