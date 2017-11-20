Mrs. Sarah Vande Boom

Mrs. Sarah Lilly Greene Vande Boom, age 80, of Zebulon, passed away Nov. 18, 2017.
She was born in Spartanburg, S.C., daughter of the late Elbert Green and Alpha Poole Green. She was a proud six year veteran of the United States Army. While stationed in Japan, she met and married her husband Lawrence in 1962. Mrs. Vande Boom worked in the banking industry and then for State Farm in Rohnert Park, Calif. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all six of brothers and sisters: brothers Arthur, Marshall, James and Eugene Green, sisters Dorothy Sizemore and Lorena Mintz.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years: Lawrence Vande Boom; daughters and sons-in-law: Kim and Bob Breeden of Zebulon and Stacey and Justin English of Williamson; grandchildren: Robert Breeden and wife Toshia, Tristin English and Makenzie English; great-grandchildren: Brody Breeden and Paislee Breeden; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 4 - 5 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Deacon T. C. Meuninck officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Spartanburg, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.