Mr. Asa Adron White, age 67, passed away at his home Saturday, November 18, 2017.
Mr. White was born in Griffin on September 1, 1950 but lived most of his adult life in Barnesville. He was the son of the late Corry White and the late Vera Denton Wilson. Mr. White was retired as a machine fixer from Aldora Mills. Mr. White was a wonderful father, grandfather (Paw Paw), great-grandfather, brother, neighbor and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include: daughters, Dianna Dawn Goins and Stephanie White; brothers, Corry L. White and Betty White and Edgar White; sisters, Kathy Vaughn and Danny Vaughn, Debra Winters and Tony Winters; grandchildren, Timmy Cherrier, Kristin Wood, Dylan Wood, Angel Derby, and Kayla Muller and Joseph Muller; great-grandchildren, Josie Harrison and Blayne Nannelly; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends to honor Mr. White at his home Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at 3 p.m.
Moody Funeral Home in Zebulon is in charge of arrangements.