Wayne Cochran died at his home in Miramar, Florida Nov. 21 at the age of 78. With his male beehive and backed by his band, The C.C. Riders, Cochran was a legendary showman.
His signature song 'Last Kiss' was written about a wreck here on Dec. 22, 1962 that killed three teenagers.
The crash occurred on Hwy. 341 South near what was then Evans Truck Stop. A 1954 Chevy Impala, its driver blinded by fog, slid up under a flatbed truck hauling potatoes that had stalled in the highway.
Three of the five teens in the car were killed. They were Jeanette Clark, 16, and Wayne Cooper, 17, both of Barnesville and 16-year-old J.L Hancock of Covington, who was driving the car. The two teens who survived were Jewel Emerson and Eddie Shockley, both of Barnesville.
The tune vaulted back up the charts in the late 1990s when it was covered by Pearl Jam.
Wayne Cochran (Image: Washington Post)
