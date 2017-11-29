A personal note on being a part of 150 years

Most of the time we have enjoyed our work because most of the things recorded have been worthy. At times, though, we have written reports with tears in our eyes and sorrow in our hearts. Reporters and publishers are also human, you know.
We have made friends and some enemies, had good times and bad, published accounts of just about everything from births to deaths and all that happens of a newsworthy nature.
So, having looked backward in preparation for this edition, we are in a position to view things in perspective and have come to some conclusions. What they lack in originality, they make up for in truth.
First, there is good and bad in all of us, in communities as well as in individuals. Except for a very few people, most folks are mostly good. You cannot judge a human being’s worthiness by economic, religious, racial or other standards. And all of us human beings are different but we are more alike than we are different. Finally, righteousness experiences many setbacks but it does prevail. Always.
So much for philosophy. In journalistic terms, we are more firmly convinced than ever that our greatest obligation is to report the news of the day accurately and fairly. If we fail in this, the community will suffer. Regardless of how distasteful a fact may be, rumors about it will be worse if it is not truthfully reported.
We are grateful for the past and present support of the people of Barnesville-Lamar County. It has been our honor and privilege to serve you. As we move beyond 150 years, we thank you and past generations for making this newspaper possible. We solicit your continued patronage.