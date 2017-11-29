The Gordon Highlanders are now 5-2 after two wins in tournament play prior to the Thanksgiving break.
On Nov. 17, GSC edged Cape Fear Community College 67-66. Kevon Tucker led GSC with 19 points. Also in double figures for Gordon were Paul Miler with 12 and AJ Cheeseman with 10. Cheeseman added eight rebounds.
Other scorers for the Highlanders were Oronte’ Anderson (9), Cornellius Reynolds (5), Seth Brown-Carter (5), Xavier Jones (4), Kai Lambert (2) and Dewan Owens (1).
On Nov. 18, the Highlanders beat Louisburg College 91-80. Tucker again led Gordon with 22 points while Cheeseman had 20 and Paul Miller was good for 17. Cheeseman had nine boards for GSC.
Other scorers were Reynolds (10), Anderson (10) Brown-Carter (7) and Lambert (5).
GSC hosts Southern Crescent tonight at 7:30 p.m. with Pasco Hernando State rolling into the local gym Friday.
Highlanders notch two wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks