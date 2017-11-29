Mrs. Dinah Ruth Parnell McBroom, age 76, of Rose Avenue, Barnesville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. She was born on Sunday, Sept. 7, 1941 in Porterdale, Ga. to the late Roy M. Parnell and the late Lillie Belle Davis Parnell. Dinah was a member of the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Barnesville and she was a retired hairdresser. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley D. Parnell.
Mrs. McBroom is survived by her husband, Terrell Wayne McBroom; children, Renee’ McBroom and Jon McBroom; grandchildren, Brandon Smith and Bryson Smith; great-grandchildren, Zeke Smith and Avery Smith; brother, Reverend Raymond E. Parnell and his wife, Loretta; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Dinah McBroom will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Raymond Parnell and Reverend David Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends can visit at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the McBroom family.