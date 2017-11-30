/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Holiday Hustle is Saturday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Thursday, November 30. 2017
Updated: 4 minutes ago
The Dolly Goodpuppy Society will host its third Holiday Hustle 5K and one mile fun run Saturday, Dec. 2.

Adults who wish to race can sign up for $35 on race day. Kids under 13 can race for $15 no matter which race they want to run. Runners can also sign up online at active.com, after searching for Barnesville Holiday Hustle. All proceeds from the run will go toward the medical needs of the Dolly Goodpuppy dogs and its spay and neuter program.

The course is the same as the Buggy Days 5K and the one mile walk/run is two laps around Summers Field.

The one mile race starts at 6 p.m. and the 5K will start directly after, approximately 6:45 p.m. Organizers hope to have more than 100 participants in this year’s event.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette