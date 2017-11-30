The Dolly Goodpuppy Society will host its third Holiday Hustle 5K and one mile fun run Saturday, Dec. 2.
Adults who wish to race can sign up for $35 on race day. Kids under 13 can race for $15 no matter which race they want to run. Runners can also sign up online at active.com, after searching for Barnesville Holiday Hustle. All proceeds from the run will go toward the medical needs of the Dolly Goodpuppy dogs and its spay and neuter program.
The course is the same as the Buggy Days 5K and the one mile walk/run is two laps around Summers Field.
The one mile race starts at 6 p.m. and the 5K will start directly after, approximately 6:45 p.m. Organizers hope to have more than 100 participants in this year’s event.
Updated: Holiday Hustle is Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks