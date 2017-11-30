/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Man charged with DUI after horrific downtown Milner crash

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, November 30. 2017
A Barnesville man faces DUI charges and is in fair condition at the Medical Center of Central Georgia after a spectacular crash in normally quiet downtown Milner Sunday afternoon.

According to Trooper Nathan Truitt of the GSP, Willie Floyd Perdue, 48, of 227 Warner Rd. in Barnesville was was northbound on Main Street in a 2004 Acura CSX when he ran off the southbound side of the road near Cedar Street and hit a utility pole at 4:20 p.m. The SUV overturned.

Perdue was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was lifeflighted to the Macon trauma center.

A passenger, Tiffany Michele Fambro, 41, of 107 Cary Buckner St. in Barnesville was injured less seriously and taken by ambulance to Spalding Regional Medical Center.

Perdue is charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, no seat belt and failure to maintain lane, according to Trooper Truitt.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette