A Barnesville man faces DUI charges and is in fair condition at the Medical Center of Central Georgia after a spectacular crash in normally quiet downtown Milner Sunday afternoon.
According to Trooper Nathan Truitt of the GSP, Willie Floyd Perdue, 48, of 227 Warner Rd. in Barnesville was was northbound on Main Street in a 2004 Acura CSX when he ran off the southbound side of the road near Cedar Street and hit a utility pole at 4:20 p.m. The SUV overturned.
Man charged with DUI after horrific downtown Milner crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks