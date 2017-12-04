Harvey Gibson

Mr. Harvey Lee Gibson, age 64, passed away Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Gibson lived in Barnesville his entire life. He is the youngest son of the late Mr. Aubrey Lee Gibson and Mrs. Elizabeth “Nettie” Ennis Gibson. Mr. Gibson had many talents but was a painter by trade.
He is survived by two brothers, Mr. LeRoy Gibson of Thomaston and Mr. Tony Gibson of Forsyth; one son, Mr. Scotty Gibson (Becky) of Thomaston; one daughter, Kristie Gibson Ard (Michael) of Thomaston; six grandchildren, Chasity Gibson of Barnesville, Dustin Patrick of Barnesville, Dylan Hutchens of Thomaston, Kaylee Forbus of Thomaston, Pamela Walden of Griffin and Allen Walden of Griffin; four great grandchildren, Talan and Ashtin Patrick of Barnesville, Deja Boyd and Jemma Walden of Griffin; several nieces and nephews; two very special nieces, Sherry Moore of Barnesville and Tracy Langford of Griffin; two very special friends, Mr. Maurine Banks of Fayetteville and Ms. JoAnne Miller of Thomaston.
A memorial service for Mr. Gibson is planned for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at 127 Barnesville Ave., Barnesville, GA 30204. A reception will follow the service. Amy Smith will be officiating. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Gibson family.