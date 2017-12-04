Mattie Eleby

Mrs. Mattie Parker Eleby was born to the late Mr. Homer Edgar Parker and the late Mrs. Dora Phyllis Rutland Parker on April 21, 1923 in the Redbone Community in Barnesville, Ga. She was the second of ten children.
She was preceded in death by five brothers; Homer Edward Parker of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Melvin Parker of Barnesville, Willie Joe Parker of Dayton, Ohio, Hillard “Bill” Parker and David Glynn Parker of Barnesville.
She was united in holy matrimony to the late Mr. J.T. “Jake” Eleby of Barnesville. They were parents to and reared three nephews and a niece: The late Mr. Larry Parker of Lithonia, Ga., Mr. Tony Parker of Forsyth, Ga., Mrs. Tammy Parker Edwards of Marietta, Ga. and Mr. David Glynn Parker of Smyrna, Ga. Not only did Mattie have an impact on the lives of the children that she raised but she touched the lives of families throughout the community because she dedicated herself to the Childcare Department of First Baptist Church for more than 25 years.
To cherish her loving memories are: Mrs. Carolyn Parker of Lithonia, Ga., Mr. Tony Parker (Ruth) of Forsyth, Ga., Mrs. Tammy Parker Edwards (Darrell) of Marietta, Ga. and Mr. David Glynn Parker, Jr. (Fiancée Karen Meyers) of Smyrna, Ga.; four sisters: Mrs. Annie Doris Harris of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Mrs. Cynthia Elder of Atlanta, Mrs. Evelyn Smith of Decatur, Ga. and Mrs. Ruby Holloway (William) of Warner Robins, Ga.; two sister-in-laws: Mrs. Bettye O’Neal Parker of Barnesville and Mrs. Mary Parker of Dayton, Ohio; devoted nephew and niece: William and Catherine Parker of Barnesville; Grandchildren: Dexter, Terrence, Tony Jr., Douglas, Courtney, Ishaan, Tyra, Darrell Jr., Darius, Kevoni, and Aaliyah; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends will miss her dearly.
A homecoming celebration for Mrs. Mattie Parker Eleby will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at West Mount Sinai Baptist Church with the Reverend Eddie F. Collier and the Reverend Waylon T. Knight officiating. Interment will follow in Sand Hill CME Cemetery. Friends can visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Dr., Barnesville, is serving the family.