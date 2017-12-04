Robert “Robbie” Burke

Mr. Robert Eric “Robbie” Burke, age 53, of Barnesville, GA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Robbie was born on Friday, July 10, 1964 in Philadelphia to the late Robert L. Burke and Mrs. Sara Dingler Burke. He was a former teacher at Spalding High School. Robbie actually enjoyed teaching, and he was awarded Star Teacher in 2015. He was an avid hockey fan and loved performing in the Main Street Players. Most of all, Robbie loved being a member of Rock Springs Church. He was very active in the choir and worship services.
Robbie is survived by his devoted wife, Dawn Smith Burke; children, Miranda Burke, Ian Burke and Benjamin Burke; mother, Sara Burke; sisters and brother-in-law, Penny and Bob Coons, Lisa Burke Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Donna Burke; in-laws, Terry and Gina Tardy, Chuck and Carol Smith; grandparent-in-laws, DiAnne and Plez Dukes; sister-in-law, Jenni-Lynne Smith; brother-in-law, Dustin Tardy; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Robbie Burke will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 in the chapel of Rock Springs Church. Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. Interment will follow in Rock Springs Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday evening from 6 until 9 p.m. in the Chapel of Rock Springs Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ministries of Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Rd., Milner GA 30257 in memory of Robbie Burke. To make an online condolence, please visit williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Burke Family.