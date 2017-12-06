/Unitedbank
Dan and Linda Rainey will open their home on Thomaston Street for Saturday's Holiday Tour of Homes.

Holiday home tour is Saturday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Five local homes including an artist’s studio, the Depot Art Gallery and Presbyterian Church will be highlighted on Saturday’s holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Barnesville Women’s League from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

“I think this will be one of the most diverse and interesting tours we have had,” said Martha Windle, coordinator of the tour. Refreshments will be served at the Women’s Clubhouse.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
