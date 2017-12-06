Five local homes including an artist’s studio, the Depot Art Gallery and Presbyterian Church will be highlighted on Saturday’s holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Barnesville Women’s League from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $10.
“I think this will be one of the most diverse and interesting tours we have had,” said Martha Windle, coordinator of the tour. Refreshments will be served at the Women’s Clubhouse.
Dan and Linda Rainey will open their home on Thomaston Street for Saturday's Holiday Tour of Homes.
Holiday home tour is Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks