Developer withdraws request for Fred's exit onto Murphey Avenue

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Headlines
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Barnesville Perlmix, LLC withdrew its application for a zoning change to allow an exit from its Veterans Parkway location onto Murphey Avenue before the city council could hold a public hearing on the matter Monday evening.

It is expected the request will resurface in the future.

The exit was a big sticking point when the shopping center was originally approved for construction and ultimately denied.

The hearing was to be on the developer's request the restriction be lifted and they be allowed to cut into Murphey with a right turn only exit forcing traffic back toward the four lane.
