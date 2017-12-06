I've lost a mentor

When John Votaw died Oct. 28 after a long battle with leukemia, I lost a mentor. John basically taught me how to sing. He most assuredly taught me how to sing tenor.
Years and years ago, the choir at First United Methodist Church came down to sit in the congregation at some special service. John, his wife Marsha and Joyce Hutchinson sat on the pew in front of us.
The closing hymn was one I knew from childhood and I apparently sang it well enough. When the service was over, John and Joyce turned and asked me if I would join the choir. I am sure Marsha pushed them. I was flattered but did not think I was good enough.
