By Kay S. Pedrotti
Barnesville has its own little “Wonder” – his name is Wyatt Terrell Andrews and he’s almost three years old. Wyatt’s parents, Luke and Allie Andrews, treat him “just like any other kid,” though he was born with Treacher-Collins syndrome. His condition is rare – one in some 60,000 births – and is a grueling pattern of continuing surgeries for little ones born with cranio-facial bones fused together.
Wyatt’s condition is the same as the fifth-grader in the current movie “Wonder,” portraying a Treacher-Collins child’s first experiences with public school. The movie was so good to see, Allie said, “because now there is much more awareness of the syndrome.” It was all she hoped it would be, she added.
The Andrews family (l-r): Wyatt, Luke, Allie and Waylon.
Wyatt is a 'Wonder'
