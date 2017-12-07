Mrs. Violet Tidwell Smith, age 88, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 1929 to the late Claude Franklin Tidwell and the late Sadie Howard Tidwell. Violet was also preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Smith, Sr; sons, James Smith, Jr., Charlie Smith, Smitty Smith, Paul Smith; daughter, Violet Ann Smith. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and retired from Trio Mills.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorena Flournoy; son and daughter-in-law, John Smith and Cassandra Smith; 20 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 38 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Tidwell; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Violet Smith will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Franklin Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends can visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at
www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smith family.