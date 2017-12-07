Jack Hansen Manry

Jack was born in Barnesville, Ga. to Harry and Olga Manry. He served as a Staff Sargent with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in Big Springs, Texas he met and married the love of his life Mary Louise Pendleton, his wife of 61 years. After the Air Force, a job with NASA in Quality Assurance brought him to Huntsville. Upon his retirement from NASA he enjoyed collecting antiques, especially railroad lanterns, and spending time with friends and his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Pendleton Manry and by his granddaughter, Amie Katherine Elliott.
Jack is survived by his children: Becky McDougal (Johnny) of Huntsville, Ala., Kathy Elliott (Allan) of Monrovia, and Jimmy Manry (Sally) of Athens, Ala.; grandchildren: Jim McDougal of Washington, D.C., Jaclyn Stursma (Jon) of Huntsville, Ala., Amanda Elliott Cagle (Phil- lip) of Huntsville Ala., Lauren Hart (Kevin) of Athens, Ala. and Clint Manry (Rachael) of Athens, Ala.; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Huntsville Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Holmes Street United Methodist Church or Hospice of North Alabama. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of North Alabama, Home Instead Senior Care, and all the private care givers for their kindness and loving care of “Papa Jack”.