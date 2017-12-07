Lamar County is included in a hazardous weather outlook notification area for possible wintry mix but there is little to no chance of any accumulation of snow. There is no chance of an ice storm in that temperatures will not fall far enough while moisture is still in the area.
All the models vary as is normal. All note that the forecast could change. So be alert but do not plan on making a snowman and don't rush out for milk and bread.
Most models point to the heaviest snow in LaGrange.
Official forecast for Lamar County from the National Weather Service.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight...
Rain will continue today and tonight across much of the region. Some
of the rain could become mixed with or change over to snow late
tonight from west central Georgia, across the western and northern
metro Atlanta areas and northeastward into the northeast mountains.
Accumulations of a half inch or less is possible late tonight,
mainly in grassy areas.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday...
Wintry precipitation can be expected Friday through Saturday
morning. The rain snow mix will end across north Georgia Friday
evening, but move into central Georgia Friday night. Light
accumulations are possible as far south as Columbus, Americus and
Dublin. Most, if not all of the accumulations will be in grassy
areas and on elevated surfaces. Saturday morning, any residual
moisture on road surfaces could produce black ice, creating
hazardous travel conditions. See the latest Special Weather
Statement for additional information.