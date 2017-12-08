Mrs. Dorothy Idelle Chambley, age 79, of Barnesville Ga., died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Heritage Inn in Barnesville.
Mrs. Chambley was born in Eastman, Ga. to the late Harlow and Ada Howard. She retired form the William Carter Company with more than 27 years of service, formerly a Pink Lady with Upson Regional Medical Center, and was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Chambley is survived by her daughters, Lisa (David) O'Berry of Baxley, Ga. and Pam Ogilvie of Barnesville; sons, Mike (Lindy) Dinkins of Griffin, Mark Dinkins of Barnesville and Jeff Chambley of Barnesville; sisters, Eudene Pitts of Thomaston, Betty Joyce (Butch) Wright of Thomaston, and Linda (Horace) Gros of New Orleans; brothers, Bill (Elanore) Howard of Reno, Nev., and Bob (Annie Ruth) Howard of McDonough, Ga.; numerous grand and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Steven Bond.
Funeral services for Mrs. Chambley will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Lamar Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, from 1-2 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.