Mr. Charles Kelly Walker, age 55, of Barnesville, Ga., passed away Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Kelly was born on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 1962 in Macon, Ga. to the late Charles Tyus Walker and the late Colleen Garrett Walker. He was of Baptist faith. Kelly enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kelly worked with Power Secure.
Kelly is survived by his daughter, Abbey Colleen Walker; son, Anthony Charles Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Linda Walker, Robert “Bobby” and Faye Walker, and Scotty and Sandra Walker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kelly was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
