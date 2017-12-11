Wassail Bowl Punch

What is wassail, anyway? Traditionally, it’s a spiced ale or mulled wine drunk during celebrations for Twelfth Night and Christmas Eve.
This version lets you celebrate without the alcohol content.
4 cups hot brewed tea
4 cups cranberry juice
4 cups unsweetened apple juice
2 cups orange juice
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup lemon juice
3 cinnamon sticks (3 inches)
12 whole cloves
Directions
In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first six ingredients.
Place the cinnamon sticks and cloves on a double thickness of cheesecloth; bring up corners of cloth and tie with string to form a bag.
Add to slow cooker.
Cover and cook on high for 1 hour or until punch begins to boil.
Discard spice bag.
Serve warm.
Yield: 3-1/2 quarts
Courtesy: Taste of Home