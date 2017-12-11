/Unitedbank
Mary Wainwright Butts

Monday, December 11. 2017
Mrs. Mary Wainwright Butts, age 81, of Barnesville, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Heritage Inn in Barnesville.

Mrs. Butts was born May 14, 1936, in Thomaston, to the late Henry and Bernice Wainwright. She retired from the Thomaston Mills Bleachery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy F. Butts Sr; and sister, Donnis Thompson. Survivors are her daughter, Angela (John) Haygood of Yatesville; sons, Billy (Jan) Butts Jr of Brooks, Ga. and Brock Butts of Roanoke Ala.; brothers, James (Margaret) Wainwright and Rodney (Carlene) Wainwright both of Thomaston; grandchildren, Aimee Elizabeth Haygood, Lori Dawn Harvey, Wendy Marie Jones, Kathryn Joyce Smith, William F. Butts III, Katherine Brooke Parrott, and Joy Nicole Hulsey; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mrs. Butts will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery in Thomaston. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, form 12- 2 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
