By Walter Geiger
The old Booker School complex off Forsyth Street in Barnesville has become the frequent target of vandals and arsonists and is described by city officials as a nuisance.
Portions of the complex date by to the 1930s. Booker High School was home to black students before integration. It later became Forsyth Road School and subsequently the school system’s primary school.
Once the school system built a new primary school, the facility was taken over the the Georgia Department of Defense (DoD) and used as a National Guard Armory.
The National Guard abandoned the building in 2012. Portions of it were used by the Lamar County Activity Center. That organization was forced out by DoD in January, 2014 which cited “concerns for the physical and environmental safety” of students.
City and county firefighters battle a blaze Dec. 3 at the old Forsyth Road School complex. City officials have declared the site a nuisance and have asked the state to clean up the mess. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
