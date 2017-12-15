Mr. Floid Ray McCord, age 79, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, Dec.13, 2017.
He was born on Sunday, Sept. 4, 1938 to the late Floid Richard McCord and the late Beulah Chappell McCord. Floid was also preceded in death by his wife, Veleda Christensen McCord and his son, Steve McCord. He was a farmer, a manager for Skyline Corporation, former owner of Joe’s Carpet, and a former owner of the Fun Barn in Winfield, Kan. He enjoyed operating a skid steer and spending time outside, he enjoyed life to the fullest, he was a master craftsman. Floid was a long time member of the Lions Club in Winfield, Kan. and received the Melvin Jones Award.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Powell-McCord; children and their spouses, Pam & Ken Bryant and Wanee & Mike Hughes; step-children, Linda & Jack Hinnenkamp, Shelly & Roger Sides, Kim Patten & Jeff Brough, Dee Davis, Chris Christensen, Gregory & Angela Powell, and Andrew Powell & Polen Morales; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Joan & Robert Winterscheid and Esther Fay Wolfe; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Floid Ray McCord will be held on Saturday, Dec.16, 2017 at 5 p.m. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Norman officiating. Friends can visit at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. There will be a visitation in Winfield, Kan. at Miles Funeral Service on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. with the service to follow. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery in Winfield, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lions Club project, Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 in memory of Floid McCord. To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the McCord family.