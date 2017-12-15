Mr. James Thomas Boggs, age 88, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Riverside Health and Rehab in Thomaston, Ga.
Mr. Boggs was born on Saturday, Oct. 19, 1929 in Barnesville to the late Joseph Ray Boggs and the late Nannie Taylor Boggs. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. Mr. Boggs was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany during the Korean War. He retired from the United States Postal Service. He was an avid baseball fan. Mr. Boggs had coached little league baseball and played on a senior league softball team in Sarasota, Fla. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Boggs is survived by his wife of 61 years, Allie Compton Boggs; children and their spouses, Regina and Gordon Ford, Paul J. and Kimberly Boggs, Scott C. and Julie Boggs; grandchildren, Lindsay Ford, Annalise Ford (Melanie), Katherine Ford, Allison Baxter (Ryan), David Boggs (Megan), Molly Boggs, Adam Boggs, and Amy Boggs; great-grandchildren, Davis Baxter, Collin Baxter and Pearson Baxter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph C. and Janet Boggs, Richard and Fran Boggs; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Mr. James Boggs was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at the First Baptist Church. Pastor Garth Forster officiated. There will be a reception with friends and family in the Christian Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ministries of First Baptist Church of Barnesville, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, GA 30204 in memory of Mr. James Boggs. To make an online condolence, please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Boggs Family.