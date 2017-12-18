A 35-year-old man thought to be homeless was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 42 in Monroe County Saturday night and later succumbed to his injuries.
From Sgt. Lawson Buttock, MCSO:
On December 16 2017 around approximately 6:00 P.M., Monroe County Sheriff Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Highway 42 just south of the city limits of Forsyth. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a male, later identified as 35-year-old Jeffrey Duane Land, who had sustained severe injuries and was in critical condition. An initial investigation revealed that Land had been walking south on Highway 42 and Murray Road when he crossed the roadway into the northbound lane of travel. A white BMW sedan traveling north on Highway 42 apparently struck Land in the northbound lane. Land is believed to have been homeless and living near the area where the accident occurred. During EMS transport from the scene, Land was later pronounced deceased.
At this time, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed against the involved driver. The accident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.