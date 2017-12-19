Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Sheriff's report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Sheriff's report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Tuesday, December 19. 2017
Between Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 14 the following were processed through the Lamar County jail:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Pam Summey
about
Homeless man struck and killed on Hwy. 42
Tue, Dec 19, 2017 - 02:31 AM
Jeffrey I know you are in a better place and to the person who hit him if you were s [...]
Annette Glenn
about
Two kids killed in house fire
Mon, Dec 18, 2017 - 09:24 AM
Oh, how terrible.
Charlie Muise
about
Snow, ice no threat here
Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 07:07 PM
Too late. Ingles was a mad house when I drove by earlier!
Recent Stories
Sheriff's report
Tuesday, December 19 2017
Public Notices 12-19-17
Tuesday, December 19 2017
Barnesville makes managerial decisions
Monday, December 18 2017
Coach Ray Judy
Monday, December 18 2017
Homeless man struck and killed on Hwy. 42
Monday, December 18 2017
Archives
December 2017
November 2017
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette