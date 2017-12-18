Coach Ray Judy

I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. - 2 Timothy 3-7.
Raymond H. Judy, 79 of Johnson City, went to his heavenly home on Friday, December 8, 2017 at NHC Rehab Center after a lengthy illness.
He was born October 27, 1938 to the late Herbert B. and Goldie V. Judy of Elizabethtown, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Judy.
Those left to cherish Ray's memory include: his wife of 56 years, Miriam Judy of the home; son, Todd Judy of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Pauline Judy; nephews, Richard Judy and David Judy (Dixie); niece, Sharon Hare (William); aunt, Mickey Stone; several cousins and a host of friends. He also leaves behind two furry friends, Katy Jo and Lily Mae, who will miss him.
Ray graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, PA and later from Wingate University in North Carolina and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, where he received his Master's degree. Ray loved to play golf, ran a gym in downtown Johnson City for forty years, and enjoyed going to Bluegrass festivals. He was the happiest when he was at his gym telling stories, some "tales", and hanging out with the guys. He was a teacher and coach for forty years, having taught and coached at Gordon Military College in Georgia for seven years before moving to Tennessee where he continued as a coach and teacher at Science Hill High School until retiring in 2001. He coached in five different sports until becoming the head coach in golf taking teams to state championships numerous times.
He was inducted into the Science Hill Sports Hall of Fame and received the honor of being named Coach of the Year for many years. He was a mentor to so many athletes and students in those forty years.
The family will gather to receive friends on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and a celebration of Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bryant Collins Officiating, both at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City. A graveside will follow at 1:30 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
All wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:20 PM. Jim P. Norris, Ron Yarbor, Rick Bowers, Bruce Fillers, Don Humston, and Donald Mascola will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include all of his many friends. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Judy family.