/Unitedbank
/Eedition
David Rose (left) and Tim Turner.

Updated: Barnesville makes managerial decisions

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, December 18. 2017
Updated: 3 hours ago
After conducting four interviews and convening for most of the day, the Barnesville city council has made managerial decisions which will take effect Feb. 1, 2018.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette