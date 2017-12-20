As it has been for decades, this week's print edition of The Herald Gazette is packed with letters to Santa from hundreds of local kids.
They are always entertaining.
Alyssa Ridgeway shared her Christmas wish list with Santa and Mrs. Claus when the couple in red visited United Bank Dec. 16. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Letters to Santa always entertain
