/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Christopher Deraney

Deraney taking family name back to Main Street

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, December 20. 2017
Christopher Deraney has purchased DB’s Pizzeria in downtown Barnesville from Debbie Adamson and will take over operations on Jan. 2, 2018. Deraney is executive director of the chamber of commerce.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette