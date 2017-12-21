Brandon English, age 44, of Canton, GA passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at his residence.
Brandon was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He taught 20 years with the Cherokee County School System. Brandon coached numerous sports including football, basketball and baseball. He was an assistant scout leader and was an avid athlete and outdoorsman. He was a member of the New Covenant Bible Church in Canton.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday Dec. 22, 2017, at Hickory Road Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends form 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 and from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at the South Canton Funeral Home.
Survivors include: wife, Paige (Wofford) English of Canton, Ga; daughter, Addison Claire English of Canton, Ga.; son, Caden Samuel English of Canton, Ga.; parents, Sammy and Desie English of Jackson, Ga.; brother, Javin (Bridgett) English of Jackson, Ga.; grandfather, Desmer Scroggins of Griffin, Ga.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert (Mary) Wofford of Canton, Ga.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Amy and Jay Worley of Canton, Ga.; niece, Emma; nephews, Reid and Eli; numerous other family and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jack and Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation (www.jajf.org
). (This organization sent the English family to Hawaii in November 2017 allowing them cherished memories.) Or, to the New Covenant Bible Church Missions (www.newcovcanton.com
).
