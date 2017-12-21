Ozzie Penamon

Mr. Ozzie Lee Penamon, 71, of 71 Orange Street, transitioned on Saturday, Dec. 16 at his residence.
Funeral Services were held on December 20 at the St. Phillips A.M.E Church in Culloden, Ga. Pastor Michael Davis officiated and interment was in the King’s Hill Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Ms. Belinda Penamon of Culloden, Ga.; a son, Mr. Stacey (Shalanda) Penamon of Forsyth, Ga; grandchildren, D’Vante Penamon, Aujamia Penamon, Alaicha Penamon, Curtissia Penamon and Stacey Penamon Jr.; sisters, Mrs. (The late Rev. John) Wilkerson of Barnesville and Mrs. Virginia (John) Lyons of Forsyth, Ga.; brothers, Mr. David (Ida Bell) Penamon and John K. (Betty) Penamon of Culloden, Ga.; Ms. Sallie D. Penamon; aunts, uncles, devoted nieces and nephews, and his riding partner, Mr. Phil Oxford and the entire Culloden Community whom all will cherish his memory.