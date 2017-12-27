/Unitedbank
Inmate broke through brick wall to escape

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, December 27. 2017
Christopher Nicholas Carroll, a 5’9 and 165 pound white male, escaped from the Lamar County jail and according to news reports stole a Lamar County truck which was later located in Allendale County, South Carolina. Sheriff's deputies in Allendale are attempting to locate him.

Carroll is from South Carolina and was in the local jail for three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property. He was last seen wearing an orange jump suit.

According to sheriff Brad White, Carroll used part of a table to break through a brick wall before squeezing through an opening in a small storage area and climbing through a hole in a fence to escape.

He then stole a county truck which was later located in his home state of South Carolina.
