Vegan Tuscan Bean Soup

Walter Geiger
in Food
Wednesday, December 27. 2017
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 medium carrots, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
1 medium zucchini, diced
1 yellow summer squash, diced
4 cloves garlic, pressed
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 quart vegetable broth
2 (14 ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 (14 ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juices
3 cups chopped kale, ribs removed
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon white sugar
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a 6 quart or larger Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery, zucchini, and squash. Saute for 4 minutes.
Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, thyme and rosemary. Cook 30 seconds.
Stir in the broth, beans, and tomatoes. Bring the contents to a boil, then turn the heat down to low and add the chopped kale. Cover the pot and simmer for 15 minutes.
Use an immersion blender* to partially puree the soup, leaving some chunks of beans vegetables for texture.
Add the salt, pepper, sugar, and vinegar. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.
Serve with a side of crusty bread.
Notes: Non-vegan eaters may substitute chicken broth for vegetable broth and can top soup with Parmesan or Dubliner cheese.

*Alternatively, transfer small amounts to a counter top blender and puree as desired.
