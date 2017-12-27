Having had one hour of sleep overnight, sheriff Brad White discussed with The Herald Gazette Wednesday evening the details of the escape of Christopher Nicholas Carroll from the Lamar County jail.
Carroll was noted as unaccounted for just 15 minutes after he fled the jail at about midnight Tuesday.
Carroll was arrested here Oct. 30 after he and a female companion fought with deputies on the side of the road on Ga. Hwy. 7 near the Hwy. 36 bypass. The female is in the Effingham County (GA.) jail on other charges. Carroll was convicted on Dec. 7 and sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years probation by Judge Tommy Wilson on one count of theft by receiving property stolen in another state and three counts of felony obstruction of officers.
He was to be taken to the Georgia Diagnostic Prison in Butts County Thursday morning. He and the female were driving a stolen truck when arrested here and South Carolina planned to pursue those charges, the sheriff said.
The escape itself was Houdiniesque...
Escapee Christopher Nicholas Carroll has been tracked to the small settlement of Ulmer, S.C. - population 66. (Photo: LCSO)
Sheriff discusses details of escape
