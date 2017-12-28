Elizabeth Pearl Sikes

Elizabeth Pearl Trice Sikes, age 94, passed away December 5, 2017. Pearl was born in Barnesville, GA and graduated from Milner High School where she was a member of the basketball team. She attended business college in Macon, GA. Pearl was inducted into the Rosie the Riveter Hall of Fame for her war effort support during WWII as an employee at an aircraft manufacturer in Macon, GA. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Milner.
Pearl, daughter of the late Elbert Raymond and Mary Beatrice Tyus Trice of Milner, married Arthur Eugene Sikes from Barnesville, GA, son of Jewel Eugene and Jewel Ballard Sikes of Redbone. Together, Arthur, Pearl and their children traveled throughout the world as a military family. Following Colonel Sikes' retirement, the Sikes made their home in Dunwoody, GA, where Pearl resided until shortly before her death.
Pearl is survived by one sister, Mildred Trice Spurrier Trimble of Michigan; one son, Dr. Randall Arthur Sikes (Kathy) of Williamsburg, VA; one daughter, Marsha Sikes Allen of Milner; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
Graveside service and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on January 8, 2018, where she will join her beloved husband, Arthur.