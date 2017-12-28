/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Trojan linebacker Michael Tenney (50) was a first team all-region selection. Quay Parks (4) earned honorable mention status. (File photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans honored by Region 5AA coaches

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Thursday, December 28. 2017
Multiple members of the Lamar County Trojans football team earned all region honors in the aftermath of the 2017 season.

First team all-region selections were defensive lineman Aderrius Barron, linebacker Michael Tenney and defensive back Enrico Harden.

Harden was also a second team selection at defensive back.

Other second team selections were Sean Smith, Rondez Fletcher, Michael King and Dawson Davis. Smith made the second team as both a tight end and long snapper.

Earning honorable mention status were Quay Parks, Colby Battle and Jaylund Harris.

Those on the region all-academic team were Noah Dyer, Bryce Boland, Grayson Jett, Kenterious Brownlee and Michael Tenney.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette