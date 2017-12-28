Trojans honored by Region 5AA coaches

Multiple members of the Lamar County Trojans football team earned all region honors in the aftermath of the 2017 season.
First team all-region selections were defensive lineman Aderrius Barron, linebacker Michael Tenney and defensive back Enrico Harden.
Harden was also a second team selection at defensive back.
Other second team selections were Sean Smith, Rondez Fletcher, Michael King and Dawson Davis. Smith made the second team as both a tight end and long snapper.
Earning honorable mention status were Quay Parks, Colby Battle and Jaylund Harris.
Those on the region all-academic team were Noah Dyer, Bryce Boland, Grayson Jett, Kenterious Brownlee and Michael Tenney.
Trojan linebacker Michael Tenney (50) was a first team all-region selection. Quay Parks (4) earned honorable mention status. (File photo: Walter Geiger)
