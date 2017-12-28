/Unitedbank
STAR student Margaret Henry (left) with her STAR teacher LeslieAnne Williams.

Henry, Williams are STARs

Walter Geiger
Thursday, December 28. 2017
By Kay S. Pedrotti

In a world where the uncaring attitude of many young people is a frequent subject for discussion, there are compassionate students like Margaret Elise Henry.

This year’s STAR Student is the youngest of Rolfe and Janine Henry’s six children. A brother, David, and a sister, Juliette, have also been STARs. The faculty member chosen by Margaret as STAR teacher is LeslieAnne Williams, who is chair of both the ninth-grade academy and the gifted program. Williams also was chosen by Juliette, and earlier by Kendall Little.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
