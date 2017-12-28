By Kay S. Pedrotti
In a world where the uncaring attitude of many young people is a frequent subject for discussion, there are compassionate students like Margaret Elise Henry.
This year’s STAR Student is the youngest of Rolfe and Janine Henry’s six children. A brother, David, and a sister, Juliette, have also been STARs. The faculty member chosen by Margaret as STAR teacher is LeslieAnne Williams, who is chair of both the ninth-grade academy and the gifted program. Williams also was chosen by Juliette, and earlier by Kendall Little.
STAR student Margaret Henry (left) with her STAR teacher LeslieAnne Williams.
Henry, Williams are STARs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks