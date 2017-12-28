Lamar entered 2017 in desperate need of precipitation with groundwater levels at near record lows and Barnesville residents under Level 1 drought restrictions. The dry spell lasted only a few days into the year and by December the area had experienced rain from multiple tropical storm systems and even snowfall.
Aside from the weather, Barnesville would take on a new name, play host to A-list actors, hold serious debate over historic cemeteries and revel in our collective history. Our annual full Year in Review is contained in the 12.26.17 print edition of The Herald Gazette. A synopsis follows inside this post.
Christopher Jordan as arrested in May after an alleged home invasion at a home in Redbone. (File)
2017: The year in review
