Escapee captured

Escapee Christopher Nicholas Carroll was captured about 5 p.m. Saturday in South Carolina.
Carroll was caught in North Augusta in Aiken County,S.C. and will have to be extradited or waive extradition to be returned here.
Sheriff Brad White said Carroll was walking along some railroad tracks near a business and was spotted by a security guard.
He later ran right in front of a police car near a police station and a chase ensued.
As officers approached, Carroll tried to open a pocket knife but was tackled before he could hurt anyone.
The second truck he stole had not been located at 6 p.m. Saturday.
More to follow....
Carroll shortly after his catpure Saturday looking a little the worse for wear. (Photo: Sheriff Brad White)
