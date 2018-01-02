Mr. William Tilman “Bill” Cook, age 79, of Griffin, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit the family at the church one hour prior to the service from 1:00 P.M until 2:00 P.M.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Cook family.
William Tilman “Bill” Cook
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks