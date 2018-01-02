Mr. Wilburn “Junior” Smith, age 73, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
A funeral service for Mr. Wilburn Junior Smith will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donald Arnell officiating. Friends may visit the family at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smith family.
