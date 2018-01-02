/Unitedbank
Wilburn “Junior” Smith

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Death Notices
Tuesday, January 2. 2018
Mr. Wilburn “Junior” Smith, age 73, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
A funeral service for Mr. Wilburn Junior Smith will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donald Arnell officiating. Friends may visit the family at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smith family.

