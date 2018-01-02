Jeffery Taylor

Mr. Jeffery Franklin Taylor (Fat Cat), age 46, of Barnesville, Ga. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
He was born on Monday, Nov. 8, 1971 to the late Willie Franklin Taylor and the late Patsy Torbert Dunn. Jeffery was a Tennessee Vols fan and a Georgia fan. He enjoyed going to the library. Jeffery worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Company in Tennessee before becoming disabled. He was a graduate of Valdosta State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.
Jeffery is survived by his brothers, Danny Long of Barnesville and Jimmy Long of Barnesville; sister, Penny Page of Culloden; half-sisters, Donna Wheeler of Barnesville, Karen Horne of Barnesville; aunt, Mary Latham of Barnesville; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Jeffery Franklin Taylor will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Barnesville.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Taylor family.