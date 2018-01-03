By Walter Geiger
Defendants in multiple, high-profile local cases will be in Lamar superior court Thursday, Jan. 4 for appearances before Judge Bill Fears who will preside over a pre-trial calendar. Criminal trials begin Jan. 22.
Fredrick Sherard Harden will appear in court on multiple charges stemming from the Dec. 13, 2016 shooting death of Jessey Gadzetti at a trailer on North Street here. Gadzetti was a GSC student and a short order cook at a campus food service location.
Harden is charged with two counts involuntary manslaughter, felony possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. He has another case pending on charges of sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana.
Fredrick Harden
High profile defendants in court here Thursday
