/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Fredrick Harden

High profile defendants in court here Thursday

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, January 3. 2018
By Walter Geiger

Defendants in multiple, high-profile local cases will be in Lamar superior court Thursday, Jan. 4 for appearances before Judge Bill Fears who will preside over a pre-trial calendar. Criminal trials begin Jan. 22.

Fredrick Sherard Harden will appear in court on multiple charges stemming from the Dec. 13, 2016 shooting death of Jessey Gadzetti at a trailer on North Street here. Gadzetti was a GSC student and a short order cook at a campus food service location.

Harden is charged with two counts involuntary manslaughter, felony possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. He has another case pending on charges of sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette